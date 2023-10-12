Creative Planning Lowers Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.03. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.45%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

