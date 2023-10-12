Creative Planning Purchases 1,501 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Creative Planning increased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after buying an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,419,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,575,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,502,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TRI opened at $127.75 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $138.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.