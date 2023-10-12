Creative Planning Purchases 1,642 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.29.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $153.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $157.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.46.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

