Creative Planning Purchases 1,722 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $130.53 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $133.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $222,499.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,079 shares of company stock worth $1,426,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.