Creative Planning Purchases 18,540 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 146,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

