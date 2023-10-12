Creative Planning Purchases 4,100 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.8 %

WY opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on WY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.