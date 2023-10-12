Creative Planning Purchases 53,324 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Creative Planning raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 30.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,324 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. BOKF NA bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. BCS reduced their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.1398 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

