Creative Planning Raises Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $2,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PECO opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

