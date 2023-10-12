Creative Planning Raises Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $2,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of PECO opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $36.46.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.
View Our Latest Analysis on PECO
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.