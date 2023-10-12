Creative Planning Raises Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,174,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at $509,526,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at $509,526,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,984 shares of company stock worth $64,365,297. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.96.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $365.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.36 and a 200-day moving average of $332.62. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

