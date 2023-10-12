Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Creative Planning raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $70.34 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

