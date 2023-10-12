Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,710,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

EQT Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

