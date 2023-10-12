Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Creative Planning lowered its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $181.52 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $177.12 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

