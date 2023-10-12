Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $26,859,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $598,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $199.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $166.93 and a 52 week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

