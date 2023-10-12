Creative Planning Sells 1,057 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 116,393,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,672 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 519,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

