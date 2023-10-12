Creative Planning Sells 1,221 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE SWK opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.