Creative Planning Sells 1,291 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Creative Planning cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 173,547 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 91,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 51,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

JHSC opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $343.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.