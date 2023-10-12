Creative Planning Sells 207,415 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207,415 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

