Creative Planning Sells 3,050 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 242,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 95,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PKG opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average is $140.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.