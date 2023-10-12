Creative Planning Trims Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,394,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $74.98.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.