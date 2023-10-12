Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 439.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 904,471 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 402.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,330,000 after buying an additional 793,999 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $170.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

