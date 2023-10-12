Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCP. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,049,180.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,862,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,409,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,161. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

