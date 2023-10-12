Crew Capital Management Ltd. Buys 330 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

