Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CCK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Crown stock opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

