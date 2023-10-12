Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $94,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $179.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day moving average is $178.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

