Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

