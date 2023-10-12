E&G Advisors LP Acquires 60 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $468.06 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.15 and a 200 day moving average of $389.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

