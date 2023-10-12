Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 38.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 7,630.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 537.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 37,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

