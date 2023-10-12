Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 415 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after buying an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Insider Activity

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.