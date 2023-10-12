Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $169.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.29. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

