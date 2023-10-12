Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,390.13 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,380.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,257.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.16 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

