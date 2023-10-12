Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

