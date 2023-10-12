Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 65.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

FOX Stock Down 0.3 %

FOXA opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

