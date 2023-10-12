Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $118,827,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after acquiring an additional 578,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

PKG opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.32.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.