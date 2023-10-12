Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.2 %

TECH opened at $69.29 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.