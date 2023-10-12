Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on B. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Barnes Group Price Performance

B stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.03%.

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

