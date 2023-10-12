Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

