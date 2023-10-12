Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Navient by 70.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Trading Up 0.2 %

NAVI opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.78. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

