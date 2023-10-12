Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 2,554 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

