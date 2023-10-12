Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 662 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SKX opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

