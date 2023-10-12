Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 995 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

