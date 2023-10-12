Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 187.1% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 58,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,322,000 after buying an additional 37,912 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $371.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

