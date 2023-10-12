Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $641,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Schmitt acquired 16,050 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,213.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Forward Air news, CEO Thomas Schmitt purchased 16,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,213.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin purchased 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.63 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,832.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,302 shares of company stock worth $1,471,544 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

