Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 108.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.04 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

