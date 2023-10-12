Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $33,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $248.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.58. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $385.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.