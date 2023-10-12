Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,018,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,466,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

PDCO opened at $29.34 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $577,707. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

