Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,386,000 after purchasing an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Hess by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $154.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.49. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $165.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

