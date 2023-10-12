Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $39,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,059,000 after buying an additional 1,728,569 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

ENTG opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

