Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $45,000 Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,624. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

