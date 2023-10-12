Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $36,000 in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,914,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,283,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 346,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after buying an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cohu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 137,768 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.78 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on COHU

Insider Activity at Cohu

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.