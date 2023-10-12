Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $44,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $392.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

